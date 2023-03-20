Fraley (leg) will start in right field and bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Fraley left early in Sunday's game against the Brewers after fouling a ball off his leg, but his entry into the Reds' spring lineup one day later implies that his removal was likely precautionary. The 27-year-old has turned in a monstrous .986 OPS to go with four stolen bases through 13 games this spring and should be in strong position to enter the regular season with a strong-side platoon role either in the corner outfield or at designated hitter.