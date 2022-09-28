Fraley went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-1 loss Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Fraley singled and stole second base in the fifth inning. He has four stolen bases in five attempts with three of those stolen bases coming since Aug. 21. Tuesday was his first start since Thursday as the Reds went with other options even with right-handed starters on the mound over the last four games. The 27-year-old has performed well since returning from the injured list at the end of July, posting a .287/.370/.513 line in 173 plate appearances.