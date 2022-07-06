Fraley (knee/toe) took live batting practice Tuesday against rehabbing Reds pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Since being pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment in late May with a bone bruise in his toe, Fraley has been easing back into baseball activities. His ability to take swings against live pitching is another step in the right direction, but he still may have to complete a full running program before the Reds sent him back out to an affiliate to play in games.