Fraley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.

Fraley launched a two-run shot off Carlos Carrasco in the top of the seventh inning, providing all the offense for the Reds in the contest. The long ball was his third of the season and second in eight games since returning from the 60-day injured list July 29. Since returning to the lineup, Fraley has gone 9-for-22 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored over eight games.