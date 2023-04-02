Barrero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Barrero started the Reds' first two games of the season at shortstop, going hitless with two strikeouts over seven at-bats. Kevin Newman will step in to cover the position in the series finale, and Reds manager David Bell could be inclined to ride the hotter bat between Newman and Barrero before settling on a preferred everyday option at shortstop. After going 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run home run in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh while serving as the Reds' designated hitter, Newman may have a leg up on Barrero at the moment.