Reds' Jose Franco: Serving as 27th man on roster

The Reds recalled Franco from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Franco will be available for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Guardians as the 27th man on the roster. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings in his last start at Louisville and could serve as the bulk reliever for the Reds in Tuesday's nightcap. Franco has made nine appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2026, posting a 5.40 ERA and 13:14 K:BB over 16.2 innings.