Reds' Jose Garcia: Exits with elbow injury
Garcia exited Thursday's game for High-A Daytona with an elbow injury, Tortugas play-by-play announcer Justin Rocke reports.
He was hit by a pitch on the elbow in the first inning and did not return after a rain delay in the second inning. Garcia has not yet been placed on the injured list, so he should be considered day-to-day.
