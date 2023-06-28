McLain went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

McLain got the Reds on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double, tying the game 1-1, before giving them the lead with a solo homer off Tyler Wells in the sixth. The 23-year-old McLain has been on a tear, going 8-for-18 (.429) with three home runs and nine RBI in his last four games. Overall, he's slashing .321/.378/.552 with six homers, 31 runs scored, 24 RBI and four steals through 180 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.