McLain went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals.

The rookie launched his first career homer in the third inning, driving a two-run shot the other way to right field off Adam Wainwright. McLain was also caught stealing for the first time in the majors, but the 23-year-old shortstop has otherwise had a solid start to his big-league career, batting .259 (7-for-27) through seven games with three doubles, five RBI and seven runs.