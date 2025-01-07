With the Reds trading for Gavin Lux, the likelihood of McLain moving to center field increases, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer suggests.

The Reds made sure that McLain took some reps in center field during the Arizona Fall League in October and November. It's possible that Lux could move off second base, either to the outfield or third base, so it's not set in stone that McLain will move.