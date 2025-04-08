The Reds placed McLain (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain.

McLain was reportedly available off the bench Monday, but the Reds will instead err on the side of caution and give him more time to recover while on the injured list. He hasn't played since Saturday, so he'll be eligible to return from the IL in a week. While he's out, Santiago Espinal could benefit from increased playing time at second base, or the Reds could move Gavin Lux to the keystone from left field.