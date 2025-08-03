Andujar is replacing Gavin Lux in Saturday's starting lineup against Atlanta, batting fifth and playing left field, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lux was originally slated to start against righty Spencer Strider, but Strider was scratched as a result of a lengthy weather delay. Atlanta is now deploying lefty Austin Cox as an opener, and the Reds are countering by swapping in the righty-hitting Andujar for the lefty-hitting Lux.