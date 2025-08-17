Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo homer during the Reds' 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

With the Reds entering the 11th down by three runs, Marte made things interesting by taking the second pitch he saw from Nick Mears deep to left field to reduce the deficit to one run. Marte has been hot at the plate as of late and is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-30 (.433) with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over that span.