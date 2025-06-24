Marte (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Marte appeared in three games for the Reds' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. There, he played two partial games at third base and one full game as the designated hitter. Oblique injuries can be tricky, so the Reds may give Marte several rehab games before activating him. Marte could slot back in as the primary third baseman for the Reds, who removed one obstacle to playing time Monday when the club designated Jeimer Candelario for assignment.