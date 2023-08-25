Marte went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

In a game dominated by pitching and some of the league's most exciting rookies, Marte's eighth-inning walk was nearly the difference. After getting on base, the Cincinnati rookie stole second base and scored a go-ahead run on Tyler Stephenson's single. The lead lasted a half inning before Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll delivered a two-run home run. Marte has stolen a base in three of the five games in which he's appeared.