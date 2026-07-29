Reds' Sal Stewart: Powers offense in Tuesday's matinee

Stewart went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The 22-year-old got the Reds on the board with a solo shot off Slade Cecconi in the third inning before driving in two more runs in the fourth with a single. The steal was Stewart's first since June 16 and 12th of the season, but he's gone yard three times in the last eight contests to reach 22 on the year. After going 0-for-3 in the nightcap, Stewart sports a .254/.332/.475 slash line through 106 contests with 56 runs and 79 RBI.