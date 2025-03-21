Steer (shoulder) made three plate appearances in a minor-league game Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Steer, who tested the shoulder earlier this week by throwing, took another step in his recovery Thursday, participating in his first game action of any kind since Feb 27. He believes he'd be ready to start the regular season as a designated hitter but would be unable to play a position. Steer followed up Thursday's activity by taking more swings against reliever Scott Barlow. While he may be able to swing a bat in time for the regular season, Steer has about 20 spring at-bats, only seven of which have been in Cactus League play. He normally prefers about 50 at-bats.