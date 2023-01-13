Antone (elbow) signed a one-year, $770,000 contract with the Reds on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Antone missed the entirety of 2022 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, but back-to-back seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA between 2020-21 is more than enough for the Reds to keep him around. He will likely have to slowly work back into high-leverage, major-league situations, but if he's able to return to pre-Tommy John form, he could emerge as a candidate to take over as the Reds' closer by the end of the season.