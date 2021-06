Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-7 win at Minnesota.

Barhart went deep during the third inning to open the scoring, scored after singling during the fifth and delivered a two-run single during the eighth. It was the 30-year-old's first home run since May 2 and fourth long ball overall, as he's hitting .271/.352/.429 in 55 games.