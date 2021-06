Barnhart is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Barnhart was started 42 games behind the plate, nearly twice as many as Tyler Stephenson, who makes his 22nd start of the year there Monday. Stephenson has also started 11 times at first base, however, so he could continue cutting into Barnhart's playing time on a more regular basis going forward now that Joey Votto is back from his thumb injury.