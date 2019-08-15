Barnhart went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals.

After slugging a pair of solo shots versus the Angels on Aug. 6, Barnhart had gone six games without an extra-base hit before leaving the yard in the blowout loss. Barnhart remains locked in atop the depth chart at catcher for Cincinnati, but his .223 batting average and lack of premium power have rendered him a low-end fantasy option this season. He'll be back behind the plate and will bat eighth in Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals.