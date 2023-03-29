Benson has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After being traded from the Guardians to the Reds in early February, Benson entered spring training on the roster bubble. However, his spot on the Opening Day roster isn't particularly surprising due to his strong showing in Cactus League play. The 24-year-old hit .327 with a homer, five runs, three RBI and six stolen bases over 17 spring games and has displayed power potential in the minors over the past two seasons. While he has just 28 major-league games under his belt, Benson will be in the mix to serve as the Reds' primary center fielder to begin the year and offers decent power and speed upside.