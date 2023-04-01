site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Will Benson: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Benson will sit Saturday against the Pirates.
Benson started in left field in the season opener but went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Stuart Fairchild will take over in left with veteran southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Pittsburgh.
