Gomber (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 3-1 loss against the Padres. He struck out four.
Gomber gave up a solo home run to Trent Grisham and a two-run shot to Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the third inning, but the left-hander was able to compose himself and submitted a quality start in his regular-season debut. Across 33 starts with Colorado in 2022, Gomber posted a 5.56 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 95:34 K:BB over 124.2 innings.
