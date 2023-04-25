Gomber (1-4) picked up the win in Mon day's 6-0 victory over Cleveland, allowing three hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

After a brutal beginning to the season that saw Gomber take a loss in four straight trips to the mound with a 12.12 ERA, the southpaw was able to find some success against the Guardians. Given his early struggles and the fact the Rockies had the game well in hand, Gomber's exit after just 83 pitches (45 strikes) was likely a move to build up his confidence rather than risking a stumble in the sixth inning. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, likely coming at home against Arizona over the weekend, but his 15:12 K:BB through 21.1 innings highlights his limited fantasy appeal, particularly at Coors Field.