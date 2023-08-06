Gomber (9-8) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out two over six shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Gomber has six quality starts over his last seven outings, and he was able to snap a three-start winless streak. He's not racking up many strikeouts over those seven starts, but he's also mostly displayed better control with a 26:6 K:BB. The southpaw trimmed his ERA to 5.40 with a 1.44 WHIP and 79:35 K:BB through 120 innings over 23 starts this season. Gomber is projected for a road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.