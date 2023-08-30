Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Gomber (back) could be skipped on his next turn in the rotation, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gomber made an early exit from his last start Monday versus Atlanta due to back soreness, and Colorado has two off days within the next week that would allow for a temporarily thin starting mix. The 29-year-old southpaw was still experiencing soreness in his back as of Wednesday evening, though it sounds like he should be able to avoid the 15-day IL even if he requires a bit of extra rest.