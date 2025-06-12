Gomber (shoulder) struck out five and allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks in his rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

After resuming his rehab assignment June 4 with Double-A Hartford and tossing four innings of one-run ball, Gomber moved up a level for his second outing and delivered another sharp performance. He built up to 69 pitches in the start, and he looks like he could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2025 debut with the Rockies as soon as this Sunday in Atlanta. Per MLB.com, Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said the Rockies are still deciding on Gomber's next steps, but the veteran southpaw seems likely to rejoin the big club if he fares well in his between-starts bullpen session Friday.