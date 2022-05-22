Gomber (2-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two over seven innings in a 2-0 defeat Sunday against the Mets.

All of the damage against Gomber came in the sixth inning when he allowed three consecutive hits and an RBI groundout. Other than that he allowed only four singles, erasing two of them on double-play balls, and did not walk a batter. The 28-year-old has thrown six innings or more in five of his last six starts and has a 3.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in that span. His next start will likely come towards the end of the week in Washington.