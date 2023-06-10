Gomber (4-5) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and two walks with one strikeout in four-plus innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Padres.

Gomber has covered just 10.2 innings over his last three starts, surrendering 15 runs in that span. The long ball did him in Friday, as the Padres generated five of their seven runs against him via homers. After another awful outing, Gomber's at a 7.57 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 39:27 K:BB through 60.2 innings on the season. He's projected for a road outing in Boston next week.