Gomber did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out four.

Saturday's start marked Gomber's shortest since April 19, being yanked after throwing 74 pitches in 2.2 innings of work. Gomber yielded a solo home run to Nick Pratto in the first, marking his 13th long ball allowed on the season and pushing him seventh most in MLB. Although Gomber owns an ugly 8.64 ERA in seven home starts (33.1 innings), he has shown some promise on the road with a 4.63 ERA over five starts (23.1 innings).