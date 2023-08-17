Gomber did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

After giving up a two-run home run to Christian Walker in the opening frame, Gomber actually seemed to find his groove, hurling four shutout innings. However, the lefty fell apart in the sixth, walking three of the first five batters he faced while also surrendering two hits, which would lead to four more runs coming across for Arizona. Despite allowing six runs, Gomber was able to escape with the no-decision, though he's now given up at least six hits in seven straight starts. He's also issued three walks in two of his last three outings while the six runs were the most he's allowed since June 9 against the Padres.