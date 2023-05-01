Gomber (2-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Gomber neutralized the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing just two hits and no runs outside of a solo homer by Evan Longoria in the second inning. After giving up 22 runs over his first 16.1 innings and taking the loss in each of his first four starts, Gomber has bounced back with a pair of wins and has given up one run and six hits in his last 11 frames. Though it's certainly been an encouraging stretch for the 29-year-old, fantasy managers shouldn't expect it to sustain considering he owns a 5.32 ERA and 1.55 HR/9 in his time with the Rockies.