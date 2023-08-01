Gomber allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Monday.

After an unsteady June, Gomber was able to post a quality start in four of his five outings in July. He allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 30 innings this month, though he's also gone three starts without a win. The southpaw is at a 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 77:32 K:BB through 114 innings over 22 starts this season, though his recent pitching has made him one of the Rockies' more reliable starters. Gomber is lined up for a road start in St. Louis over the weekend.