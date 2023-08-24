Gomber came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rays, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw exited the game after 82 pitches (54 strikes) in line for his career-high 10th win of the season, but the Rockies bullpen imploded late. The quality start was Gomber's fifth in eight trips to the mound since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 46.1 innings. He figures to be an extremely risky play in his next outing, which is likely to come at home in Coors Field early next week against Atlanta.