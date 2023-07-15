Gomber (8-7) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Gomber turned in his third straight quality start and earned his fourth straight win with another steady effort. He needed just 78 pitches (56 strikes) to complete six frames in his first start of the second half. He carried a 7.25 ERA through his first 15 outings this season, but Gomber is now at a 6.19 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 63:30 K:BB over 96 frames through 19 starts. The Rockies' rotation is dealing with some injury trouble but will catch a break with Monday and Thursday off next week, allowing the team to go with four starters for a while. Gomber could be called upon for a home start versus the Astros.