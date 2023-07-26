Gomber allowed one unearned run on six hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Tuesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Gomber executed well in the outing despite the fact the start of the game was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to rain, starting 17 of the 22 batters he faced with a strike while also inducing eight groundball outs. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six outings, during which time he's maintained a 3.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He has only 22 strikeouts across 36 innings in that span, but he has also issued only two walks and limited opponents to three home runs.