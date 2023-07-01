Gomber (6-7) earned the win Friday over the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.

Gomber picked up his second straight win, and this was his second quality start in six outings in June. He threw 60 of 84 pitches for strikes in a fairly efficient home start. It's perhaps a sign he's getting back on track, as he's only has one bad start in his last four. For the season, Gomber's still at a rough 6.64 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 60:30 K:BB through 84 innings over 17 starts. He's lined up for a road start in San Francisco next week.