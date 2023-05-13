Gomber allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six over 6.2 innings without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Friday.

Four of the five hits Gomber allowed came in the seventh inning, and they led to three runs thanks to home runs by Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber. Even with the late fade, this was Gomber's third straight quality start, though it's also the second time in eight outings he's allowed multiple homers. The 29-year-old southpaw has a 6.30 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB across 40 innings this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Reds next week.