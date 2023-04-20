Gomber (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing nine runs on nine hits with three walks over two innings against the Pirates. He struck out one.

The 29-year-old southpaw took his fourth consecutive loss Wednesday, lasting only two innings and giving up nine runs during that span. His 12.12 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 16.1 innings this season reflect a lack of consistency and an inability to pitch effectively; however, Gomber is not alone, as the entire Colorado pitching staff has struggled this year, ranking near the bottom of the league in runs allowed and OBA.