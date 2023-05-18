Gomber did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out one.

Gomber had been pitching well prior to Wednesday's outing, logging three consecutive quality starts while pitching to a 2.28 ERA in his last four outings. Despite his poor showing against the Reds, Gomber was spared the loss as the Rockies overcame a 5-0 deficit to pick up a win. The 29-year-old lefty is 3-4 on the season with a 6.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB through 44.1 innings.