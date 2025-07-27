Gomber (0-5) was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was another tough day for Gomber, who's now allowed four or more runs in three of his last four starts. The left-hander's ERA is up to 6.28 through eight starts (38.2 innings) this season with a 1.66 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB. Gomber will look to turn things around in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Pirates.