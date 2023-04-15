Gomber (0-3) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out two.
Gomber has had a rough start this year, posting an 8.16 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched. The southpaw is averaging less than five innings per start, which puts too much stress on the Colorado bullpen. The Florida native will need to improve expeditiously if he hopes to maintain his starting role.
