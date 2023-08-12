Gomber (9-9) allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Friday.

Gomber was probably lucky to escape with only two runs on his line, but it's another decent start for the southpaw despite the poor result. He's given up just five runs (four earned) over his last 23 innings across four starts. Gomber is now at a 5.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 81:36 K:BB through 125 innings over 24 starts this season. He's lined up for a home matchup versus the Diamondbacks next week.