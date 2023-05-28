Gomber allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Mets on Sunday.

An ugly fourth inning accounted for all of the runs on Gomber's line, but the Rockies quickly covered his mistakes. This was the second time in his last three starts that he failed to complete five innings. Gomber still hasn't taken a loss in his last seven outings, but he has a 7.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 34:22 K:BB over 54 innings across 11 starts this season, so he remains a risky play in fantasy. He's tentatively got a favorable road matchup in Kansas City up next.