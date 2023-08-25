Anderson (shoulder) allowed three runs over 2.2 innings Thursday in his first rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Anderson has been sidelined for just over a month with right shoulder inflammation but is ready to get built back up. He should either rejoin the Rockies' rotation or perhaps be used as a long reliever once he's deemed ready.
