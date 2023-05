Anderson is expected to start for the Rockies on Tuesday against the Reds, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

That would have been Antonio Senzatela's turn, but he was diagnosed Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow and is likely to be sidelined for multiple months. Anderson, claimed off waivers Wednesday from the Rays, holds an ugly 6.51 ERA over his last 110.2 major-league innings dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season.