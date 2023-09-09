Anderson is scheduled to start Saturday's game at San Francisco.

After a nearly six-week stint on the injured list while he recovered from shoulder inflammation, Anderson returned to the Colorado rotation last weekend, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision against Toronto. Though he owns a poor 5.98 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 64.2 innings in the majors this season, Anderson looks like he'll stick around in the Colorado rotation for the foreseeable future after Austin Gomber back) was recently shut down for the season.