Anderson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Anderson pitched well in his return from a five-week stint on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. He allowed a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the third, then another to Spencer Horwitz in the fourth but otherwise held the Blue Jays in check during his brief outing. There's no telling if Anderson would have come out for the fifth, but a 59-minute rain delay effectively ended his outing. Anderson's next start is scheduled to take place when the Rockies travel to San Francisco for a weekend series against the Giants.