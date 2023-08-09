Anderson (shoulder) played catch Monday at a distance of a little over 90 feet, MLB.com reports.

Monday marked the fourth consecutive day that Anderson was able to play catch, as the right-hander remains in the early phase of his throwing program while he works his way back from an inflamed right shoulder. Anderson could be cleared for a bullpen session later this week or early next week if he continues to respond well to playing catch while gradually extending the distance of his throws.